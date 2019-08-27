Jury finds Dennis guilty of stabbing murder of high school student at Lexington Cook Out

Kierin Dennis File photo

A Lexington County jury on Tuesday afternoon found Kierin Dennis guilty of murder in the 2014 knife stabbing death of Da’Von Capers at a Cook Out eatery in Lexington after a high school basketball game.

The jury began deliberations on Monday afternoon, and its verdict was announced shortly after 3 p.m. in the large courtroom at the Westbrook Judicial Center in downtown Lexington.

Capers, a 17-year old Dutch Fork High School senior, died within minutes after being stabbed in the chest with a knifein the parking lot of the Cook Out after a confrontation between Dutch Fork students and current and former Lexington High School students.

A murder conviction carries a mandatory 30-year sentence in South Carolina.

During the weeklong trial, Dennis, at the time of the killing a recent graduate of Lexington High School, chose not to testify.

Instead, Dennis’ attorney, Todd Rutherford, presented his defense in his cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

Dennis’ first trial resulted in a hung jury. In that trial, Dennis testified that he feared for his life and grabbed a knife in the front seat of his SUV and only stabbed Capers when Capers reached into his vehicle through the driver’s front window.

After the stabbing, Dennis fled the scene and was arrested a few hours later.

The stabbing death took place after a basketball game between rivals Dutch Fork and Lexington High School.

Before that night, the two young men — killer and victim — had never met each other.