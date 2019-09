If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating after finding two bodies inside a home in Gilbert on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were found at 1000 block of Drawdebil Road in Gilbert, according to a tweet from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“At this time, we are not seeking any suspects or persons of interest in connection with this case,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Listen to our daily briefing: