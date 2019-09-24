Columbia police chief: 2nd largest grant in department history will fight gun crime

Columbia Police Chief discusses a federal grant meant to combat increasing gun violence Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook talks about gun violence and a new federal grant meant to combat the problem. Columbia officials and federal authorities emphasize that the grant will allow police to get violent offenders off the street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook talks about gun violence and a new federal grant meant to combat the problem. Columbia officials and federal authorities emphasize that the grant will allow police to get violent offenders off the street.

The Columbia Police Department received its second largest grant in recent history, according to Chief Skip Holbrook.

Tuesday at the Busby Street Community Center in North Columbia, Holbrook announced that the Columbia Police Department was awarded a grant of almost $670,000 from the Department of Justice. The federal money will fund preventing, reducing and solving gun crime by shoring up partnerships with other federal, state and local authorities as well as creating a new gun-focused unit in the police department.

The unit will focus on using data to identify areas with heavy gun violence and to efficiently investigate and arrest “the five percent of people that commit 90 percent of crime,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook has big hopes for the grant, saying, “I think it’s going to change the narrative forever, the narrative that crime has followed this city for too long.”

The grant is dispersed over three years, according the police department.

