Columbia man killed in hit & run motorcycle crash identified by Lexington Co. coroner
The motorcycle rider who was killed in a Saturday night hit & run collision was identified as a Columbia man, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at the 63 mile marker on Interstate 20, said Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jeffrey Jay Wurtz died at the scene from injuries suffered in the wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release Sunday.
The 44-year-old was not wearing a helmet and “appeared to have laid down his motorcycle prior to being struck by a vehicle,” Fisher said.
Fisher said the driver who hit Wurtz did not stop after the crash by the Bush River Road exit on I-20, near the area commonly referred to as Malfunction Junction.
Wurtz was heading home to his family — a fiancee, daughter and step daughter — when the collision occurred, according to an online fundraiser.
He was riding a 2008 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle west on I-20 before being hit by another vehicle heading in the same direction, according to Tidwell.
Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the driver of the vehicle that struck Wurtz.
Anyone with any information, or who was in the area during the time of the collision, is asked to contact Highway Patrol at *47 or *HP.
Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.
