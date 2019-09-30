Crime & Courts
Investigation underway after Midlands man dies in shooting, SC coroner says
What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy?
A homicide investigation is underway after a Midlands man died following an early-morning shooting Monday, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.
The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m., Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.
Mckenize Stewart was taken to an area hospital, where he died of “an apparent gunshot wound,” Baker said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for the 42-year-old Sumter resident on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the news release.
Stewart’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Sumter Police Department. The coroner’s office has said the death is considered a homicide.
Information on what led to the shooting, and a possible suspect or suspects was not available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
Comments