Sex offender ‘snatched’ children, SC deputies say. They were found safe

Children have been found safe after a father and registered sex offender that has “nothing to do with the children” abducted them from their mother, according to police.

Saturday afternoon, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for two children, Omirra Toland, 3, and Tommier Toland, 11.

That Amber Alert was canceled after the children were found safe around 3 p.m.

Deputies are still searching for the father that allegedly kidnapped the children.

The sheriff’s office said the children’s biological father, Tommy Toland, broke into the children’s home and “snatched” from their mother. Toland threatened the children and mother with physical harm and said he would burn down the house with them inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Toland has no custody rights and is not considered a parent by the court, according to the office’s statement. Toland is a tier 3 registered sex offender, deputies said.

He was seen leaving the home in a gray 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and green passenger fender. His last known address is 1300 Johnson Ave. Apt 115 in Columbia.

The sheriff’s office gave this description of Toland:

“Toland is described as a black male, 43 years of age, (5-foot 11-inches, 185 pounds).”

The Newberry sheriff’s office had to get permission from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to issue the Amber Alert.