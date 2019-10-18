Midlands high school student threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus, cops say

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies have charged an 18-year-old Swansea High School student with threatening to “shoot up” a school bus.

Steven Isaac Smith is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after being arrested at the high school on Thursday.

Deputies say Smith made threats to other students on his school bus earlier this week, making “verbal threats to take the lives of others and inflict bodily harm upon another person,” according to an arrest warrant.

Smith allegedly told students he wanted to “shoot this bus up” on Tuesday, deputies say.

Another student reported the comment to their parents, who contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from Lexington District 4.

Smith was awaiting a bond hearing early Friday morning, deputies say. He was also suspended from school pending a district hearing, the school district said.

