Man sentenced for high speed collision on Forest Drive that killed a grandfather

Joe Lewis Busby was driving more than double the speed limit before he smashed into a vehicle and killed an 81-year-old grandfather, investigators said.

Thursday at a hearing in a Richland County courtroom, Judge DeAndrea Benjamin sentenced Busby to eight years in prison for the collision on Forest Drive in Forest Acres.

William Carroll, a grandfather and doting husband to his nursing home-bound wife of 60 years, died in the wreck.

In January 2015, after running errands, Carroll’s daughter was driving her father home in her Chevy Tahoe. They drove along an often-congested, commercially busy section of Forest Drive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Busby sped along the same road in his truck, authorities said. He struck a car turning left out of the Trader Joe’s parking lot and skidded into the opposite lane, slamming into Carroll and his daughter’s vehicle.

Carroll suffered a traumatic brain injury, a crushed right shoulder, broken hips and a broken back. A month later, he died in the hospital of complications from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Busby was driving 77 miles per hour when he hit the first vehicle, according to Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy. The speed limit on the part of Forest Drive where the wreck occurred is 35 miles per hour.

“He could have been going faster before colliding,” Sealy said.

Forest Acres Police Department charged Busby with reckless homicide. After a trial prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a jury found him guilty Thursday.

Busby faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Carroll’s death sparked discussions in Forest Acres about the safety of Forest Drive. His daughter, Anne Reamer, said she was going to make it her “mission in life to make Forest Drive a safer place.”

More than a year after Carroll’s death, the Department of Transportation agreed to put new adaptive or “smart” traffic signals along Forest Drive to address road congestion. Also amid concerns of bringing more vehicles to the area, a company agreed to scale back a large commercial and residential project at the former location of Cardinal Newman School, which is near the site of the collision.

Her father was the “perfect little man,” Reamer said after his death. “He didn’t deserve this.”