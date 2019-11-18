Richland County Sheriff’s deputy injured during Live PD

One of the Richland County Sheriff’s deputies who regularly appears on “Live PD” was hurt in a recent episode of the popular TV show.

Lt. Danny Brown injured his hand Saturday night in a confrontation with a suspect that was shown on the A&E documentary series.

Brown went to an area hospital for X-rays, which turned out to be negative, but that did not reduce the pain, he said on Twitter.

“I feel like such a tool for such a minor injury,” Brown tweeted. He heard a pop and thought it was broke, but “thank God” it was just a sprain, he said.

The issue will keep Brown out of the mix, briefly.

Even though there are no broken bones, Brown said in a video that he won’t be able to go on patrol for a few days. The video was posted by Deputy Addy Perez, another fixture on “Live PD.”

In the video, Brown shows the ring finger and pinky on his injured right hand.

Brown was hurt about 8 p.m. after he pulled over a speeding driver on Two Notch Road at Columbia Place Mall, according to the sheriff’s department.

The driver, 37-year-old Steven Evans-Smalls, only had a beginners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the car, the sheriff’s department said. Additionally, the smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

Brown asked Evans-Smalls to get out of the vehicle to perform a search, but when he tried to detain the suspect by putting him in handcuffs, a struggle ensued, the sheriff’s department said.

As Evans-Smalls pulled away, Brown’s wrist was bent backward, causing the injury.

While another deputy arrested Evans-Smalls, Brown headed to the emergency room.

Evans-Smalls was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was charged with intent to distribute marijuana, breach of peace, and violation of a beginners permit, the sheriff’s department said.

After being discharged, Brown tweeted his appreciation.

“So many first responders are seriously injured every day....and I thank God every time we make it home ... my lil hand twist is nothing ... it looked and felt way worse that it turned out ... so thanks again for the support for all our responders,” Brown said on Twitter.

He also had a message for fans who watch him on TV.

“Thanks everybody at Live PD nation, I appreciate all the shoutouts,” Brown said in the video.

The Little Rock, Arkansas native and U.S. Army veteran who came to Columbia via Fort Jackson has been involved with some notable incident shown on “Live PD” over the years.

He won over viewers when he paid for the items stolen by a shoplifter who was down on his luck; fished through a bag of guns, knives and sex toys; and even pulled over former University of South Carolina Gamecocks basketball star Sindarius Thornwell, who was being chased by his then girlfriend, angry the NBA player was heading to a party.

“We’re showing people that we are working on the issues in the communities,” Brown said of the TV show in a previous interview with The State. “I think just the humanity side of our department is what’s kept us going.”