Former Richland deputy, USC basketball player accused of sexually assaulting teen

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Wednesday that former deputy Jamel Bradley, a former school resource officer at Spring Valley High School, has been arrested and accused of criminal sexual conduct with a teenager.

Bradley, 40, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, Lott said. The victim is a 17-year-old Spring Valley student.

Bradley was fired Oct. 30 because of information that came up during an investigation, a department spokesperson previously told The State.

Bradley was a University of South Carolina basketball player in the early 2000s. He became a deputy in 2007.

In 2018, Bradley was acccused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a female student at Spring Valley between March and April of that year. The lawsuit also says school officials knew about the assault and didn’t report it to police.

Bradley is not charged with assaulting the student referred to in the lawsuit, Lott said. Bradley is accused of assaulting another student.

The sheriff’s department and Bradley denied the allegations in an answer to the lawsuit. The school district also denied any wrongdoing.

Bradley was accused of inappropriate relationships with students before 2018, according to department records.

In 2011, he was accused of acting in a “flirting” manner habitually with a cheerleader, the records show. A department internal investigation found Bradley hadn’t violated any rules of conduct.

In 2016, a parent told school officials Bradley was having a relationship with a female student and had sent her photos, according department filings. The photos were not described.

An investigation into the accusation by the department found that Bradley met with a female student behind a Target to give her advice on asking a boy to a dance. The sheriff warned Bradley about meeting with students privately and told him to always have another deputy with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.