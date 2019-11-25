SC’s Social Security requirement stops people from voting, federal lawsuit alleges

South Carolina is just one of four states that will not let someone vote unless they disclose their full nine-digit Social Security number on voter registration applications.

And in an era of identity theft that makes people wary of giving out their full Social Security numbers, that requirement makes South Carolina one of an “extreme minority” of states and is unconstitutional because it keeps eligible people from voting, according to a lawsuit filed in South Carolina’s federal court Monday against state election officials.

“Any application that does not include a potential voter’s full Social Security number will be rejected and the person will not be permitted to vote,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by the S.C. Democratic Party and the national Senate and House Democratic congressional committees, seeks an injunction to stop the State Election Commission from requiring full Social Security number disclosure on voter registration forms. The lawsuit also seeks a ruling on whether South Carolina’s requirement is legal.

“We don’t comment on pending litigation,” said State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire.

“I can tell you that state law does require the Social Security number on voter registration applications,” Whitmire said. The suit names as defendants commission executive director Marci Andino and chair John Wells as defendants, as well as three other members of the commission board.

Requiring potential voters to cough up their full Social Security numbers is a significant problem in South Carolina, when people conducting voter registration drives have to ask other people to put their Social Security numbers on a blank form along with other personal information, the lawsuit says.

“In an age when legitimate concerns about identity theft are widespread and growing among the American populace, those engaged in voter registration drives must convince each potential voter to provide their full Social Security number to a stranger ...,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Unsurprisingly, a large number of potential voters are simply unwilling to give their Social Security number to a stranger conducting a voter registration drive,” the lawsuit alleges.

South Carolina’s full Social Security disclosure requirement is “wholly unnecessary” because “nearly all of the other states (and the District of Columbia) use some other identifier besides a full Social Security number to register voters,” the lawsuit says.

Other identifiers used by other states include a driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security number, the lawsuit alleges.

The S.C. Democratic Party and Democratic congressional committees spend millions in South Carolina on voter registration drives and the full Social Security number disclosure law hampers their efforts, the lawsuit said.

South Carolina has nearly 1 million residents who are eligible but not registered to vote, the lawsuit says. Voter registration drives, which rely on “in-person interaction,” are the best way to reach this large pool of unregistered voters, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also notes that if a person’s full Social Security number is compromised by identity theft, “the consequences can be catastrophic ... the immediate potential for mayhem is nearly limitless — the victims become vulnerable to the perpetrators stealing their tax refunds, collecting their benefits and income, obtaining credit and loans in their name, using their health insurance ... .”

Polls show Americans are increasingly aware of the dangers in sharing their full Social Security numbers and “have been increasingly unwilling to share their Social Security number with others,” the lawsuit says.

In recent years, even the U.S. Census Bureau has dropped a requirement that respondents provide their Social Security numbers to data collectors, the lawsuit says.

Moreover, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has recently concluded that state voter registration databases are “highly vulnerable to attack,” the lawsuit says. And the U.S. House Committee on Administration ranks South Carolina as among “the top five most vulnerable states for election security,” the lawsuit says.