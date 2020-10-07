Armed & dangerous man wanted after shooting father, attacking mother, sheriff says

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who shot his father and attacked his mother, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Joshua L. Williamson is wanted for attempted murder and is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The attack occurred Saturday at his parents home in the Lake Wateree area north of Columbia, according to the release.

Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she lost consciousness, the sheriff’s office said.

The man wanted for attempted murder left the crime scene in a 2000 Chevy Camaro, similar to the one shown in this photo. Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

The Florence resident left his parents home driving a black 2000 Chevy Camaro with the license plate number SPH382, according to the release.

No motive was given for the attack, but Sheriff Will Montgomery told The State his office has had a couple of calls in the past year about disturbances at the residence.

Neither Williamson’s father nor mother suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack, according to Montgomery.

Williamson left behind the rifle he found at his parent’s house, but Montgomery said his office has concerns the wanted man might still be armed.

Joshua L. Williamson is wanted for attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said. Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to Florence and Fairfield counties, Williamson has connections with Aiken County, according to the release. Law enforcement agencies in Aiken and Florence counties have joined the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service in searching for Williamson, Montgomery said.

The sheriff’s office described Williamson as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound man with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Williamson should not approach him, and instead call 911.

Those with information about Williamson are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

