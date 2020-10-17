The State in Columbia SC Logo
Lexington coroner identifies victim who was fatally hit by car in West Columbia

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified a person who was killed after being struck by a car in West Columbia.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 85-year-old Charles D. Stone of West Columbia was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver hit him on Oct. 16 at about 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Alexandria Street, which is a residential area off Augusta Road.

The driver who hit Stone stopped to help, Fisher said.

Paramedics took Stone to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

West Columbia Police Department is investigating.

