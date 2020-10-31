The State in Columbia SC Logo
Columbia police investigating Halloween shooting in Rosewood neighborhood

Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred Halloween evening in the Rosewood neighborhood, leaving two men injured, one in serious condition.

According to a tweet from Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred at Superior and South Pickens Streets, roughly half a mile from the University of South Carolina’s athletics village. It happened around 6 p.m. Police did not release additional information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.

Greg Hadley
Covering University of South Carolina football, women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State, along with Columbia city council and other news.
