Columbia police investigating Halloween shooting in Rosewood neighborhood

Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred Halloween evening in the Rosewood neighborhood, leaving two men injured, one in serious condition.

According to a tweet from Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred at Superior and South Pickens Streets, roughly half a mile from the University of South Carolina’s athletics village. It happened around 6 p.m. Police did not release additional information.

#ColumbiaPDSC is investigating a shooting that happened around 6 PM at Superior & S. Pickens. Two males were injured, one seriously. Limited info at the time. Updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/LvSOuElJPe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 1, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.