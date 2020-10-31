Crime & Courts
Columbia police investigating Halloween shooting in Rosewood neighborhood
Columbia police are investigating a shooting that occurred Halloween evening in the Rosewood neighborhood, leaving two men injured, one in serious condition.
According to a tweet from Columbia Police Department, the shooting occurred at Superior and South Pickens Streets, roughly half a mile from the University of South Carolina’s athletics village. It happened around 6 p.m. Police did not release additional information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.
Comments