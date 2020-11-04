West Columbia business owner charged with operating two years without a license

West Columbia business owner Michael David Deangelo Tucker was arrested Wednesday for operating for two years without a business license according to a South Carolina Department of Revenue release.

The owner of Uptown Wireless, a cellphone store in Lexington County, was charged Wednesday with operating without a retail license, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Michael David Deangelo Tucker, 28, of Columbia operated his business for two years after his license was revoked by the revenue department in November 2018, according to the release. Uptown Wireless is located in a suite on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

On Oct. 14, revenue department agents bought something from Uptown Wireless, proving Tucker was violating state law of operating without a license, according to the release.

Pending a bond hearing, Tucker was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday. If Tucker is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail or a $200 fine, officials said.

Uptown Wireless is an 8-year-old phone and computer repair business.

Tucker was notified on several occasions of how to lawfully regain his retail license, according to SCDOR, but failed to comply.