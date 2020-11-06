SC woman out on bond caught stealing mail and credit cards, Lexington authorities says

Deputies witnessed a South Carolina woman stealing mail and credit cards in a Columbia neighborhood on Friday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff Department.

Lexington deputies charged 28-year-old Monica Pamella Swain with eight counts of petit larceny in the alleged mail theft. She is also charged with credit card theft, failure to stop for blue lights and drug possession, according to jail records.

People saw Swain taking mail out of boxes in the neighborhood, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. The people flagged down a deputy who was patrolling the area.

The deputy found Swain’s vehicle and witnessed her removing mail from a box, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. Deputies searched Swain’s car and found six Visa cards and mail from seven different addresses.

Deputies booked Swain at Lexington County Detention Center where she was still jailed on $70,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

Swain was out of jail on bond when she was arrested, court records show. A judge granted her bond after an incident in which Lexington deputies charged her with attempted robbery, assault and weapon possession in November 2019.

Those charges are still pending, according to court records. She also has weapon and drug charges from September 2019 pending.

Swain pleaded guilty to petit larceny in 2017, records show.

Petit larceny is a misdemeanor while financial card theft is a felony. Swain could be sentenced to more than five years in prison if guilty on all the charges against her.