Irmo man charged with string of violent burglaries, police say

A man is behind bars after he was charged with a string of violent burglaries at Richland County businesses, the Irmo Police Department said Monday.

Quavian Bing was arrested Monday, police said in a news release.

The 31-year-old Irmo resident is accused of breaking into the Silver Fox Grill restaurant on Oct. 25 and a Burger King as well as a 7-Eleven convenience store on Oct. 29, according to the release. The three businesses are within one mile of each other on a stretch of Broad River Road near the junction with Interstate 26.

Bing stole cash registers and an undisclosed amount of money during the burglaries, police said.

Evidence collected at the businesses led investigators to identify Bing, who was taken into custody without incident after he was tracked down at a hotel on Columbiana Drive by police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the release.

Bing was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary (violent), police said. He was still locked up after his bail was set at $25,000, jail records show.

If convicted, Bing faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on each felony charge, according to South Carolina law.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.