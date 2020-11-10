Midlands woman found dead in apparent shooting, coroner’s office says

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Midlands residence, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Both the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office responded to Ollie Drive on Monday at about 5:30 a.m., Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release. That’s in Rembert, near the intersection of Peach Orchard and Black River roads.

They discovered the body of Briannica Johnson, who died at the scene, Baker said.

The 26-year-old Ollie Road resident suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Baker said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and there was no word on what led to the gunfire.

Johnson’s death continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

