Richland County officers get in shootout with man mistakenly released from jail

Richland County sheriff’s deputies got into a shootout with a man that was mistakenly released from jail earlier this month, according to a statement from the county’s sheriff department.

Michael Jayvone Dennis, 23, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery first degree, being a felon in possession of a weapon and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hileah Drive to respond to a domestic incident. As an officer neared the scene, a man began firing at the deputy’s car, according to the statement. It was hit at least three times.

The deputy shot back from inside of his car, shooting the man in the arm, according to the statement. The man ran to the home next door and grabbed a woman, who deputies said he began holding hostage.

The woman’s spouse was able to disarm the man, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies then were able to arrest the suspect.

Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters Thursday that Dennis had been released from jail mistakenly. A judge had placed a $75,000 bond on Dennis for a previous incident, but officials mistook it for a personal recognizance bond. That allowed Dennis to leave the jail.

After being arrested again, he was taken to a local hospital and later booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.