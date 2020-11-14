The State in Columbia SC Logo
Help needed to find missing Richland County man who disappeared after leaving work

Richland County Sheriff's Department
COLUMBIA, SC

Richland County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who has been missing since he left work on Wednesday.

Jonathan Guill, 20, was last seen leaving his job at Columbia International University on Monticello Road. Guill is known to walk from the university to downtown Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Guill is in need of several medications, which he did not have with him at the time of his disappearance.

He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information about Guill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Bristow Marchant
