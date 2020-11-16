Armed Lexington man charged with multiple crimes after break in, sheriff says

A Lexington man is behind bars after he was arrested on multiple charges following a home break-in on Saturday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

John Wayne McFatter was taken into custody Saturday night by the Irmo Police Department after officers found the 30-year-old near a vehicle that was stolen during the break-in, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Irmo police “were on high-alert for this vehicle and we were glad to have their help,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

McFatter was wanted after he broke into a home in the 6000 block of Edmund Highway early Saturday morning, according to Koon. That’s in the Pelion area, near the intersection with Bushberry Road, and about three miles from Lexington County Airport.

During the break-in, McFatter was armed with a knife and assaulted one of the two people in the house, the sheriff’s. department said. McFatter also restricted the movement of the two people, according to the release.

Information on the condition of the person attacked by McFatter was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

“Once he got the keys to one of their cars, he took off with some electronics he’s accused of stealing from the house,” Koon said.

After he was tracked down, McFatter was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center where he was charged with two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

McFatter remains locked up and no bond has been set, jail records show.

McFatter has previously been arrested multiple times in Lexington County, and he was out on bond following an Aug. 29 incident in which he was charged with damaging or tampering with a vehicle; possession, conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less; manufacture methamphetamine; and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V, court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.