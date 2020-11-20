Lexington County Sheriff searching for missing boy last seen without shoes, shirt

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 13-year-old boy who went missing overnight.

Bryson Thomas Byrd was last seen in the woods near Sandy Springs Lane in Red Bank, wearing sweat pans and socks, but no shoes or a shirt, said Capt. Adam Myrick.

“With the temperatures outside that is a big concern,” Myrick said.

Byrd is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a surgical scar on his right leg.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is providing a helicopter to help with a search.

Anyone with information about Byrd’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (803) 785-8230.