Two men charged with attempted murder in Swansea shooting

tglantz@thestate.com

Two men have been charged with attempted murder stemming from a Wednesday morning shooting in Swansea that authorities say left a woman hospitalized.

Xavier Marquis Golson, 23, and Jose Cedeak Antonio Haygood, 25, both of Swansea, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Golson and Haywood are accused of trying to rob a man and woman in a car that was parked on the 800 block of Bachman Dykes Road, said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. The two men then allegedly fired multiple shots at the car as it drove away, Koon said.

The woman was struck in the head and is still in a hospital with a serious injury, the sheriff’s department said.

Both men turned themselves in on Thursday and are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.