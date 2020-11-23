SC woman in jail, man wanted for drive-by shooting after argument, cops say

An argument led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized, a South Carolina woman in jail, and prompted a manhunt for an accomplice, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting in the 500 block of Taylor Pond Road happened on Nov. 19, with deputies responding to a 911 call at about 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in North Augusta, near Exit 5 on Interstate 20.

When they arrived, deputies found a man who had been shot in the chest while he was walking on the side of the road, according to the release.

He was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Further information on his condition was not available.

The shooters drove away from the scene in a dark colored SUV, according to the release.

On Nov. 20, investigators identified Catherine Elizabeth Burroughs as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned that the 29-year-old North Augusta resident had argued with the man before she and a another man hit him with gunfire in the drive-by shooting, according to the release.

Burroughs was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, where she was charged with attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said.

A search is underway for the man who was with Burroughs during the shooting, according to the release. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man and is asking for information that will lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Burroughs has faced criminal charges before.

In 2019, Burroughs was convicted of trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request after pleading guilty, Aiken County court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.