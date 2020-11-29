Crime & Courts
One person injured in Saturday night shooting in Columbia
A man was injured by a bullet fired Saturday night in Columbia.
Police are searching for details about the shooting that happened in the 5700 block of North Main Street, near the Dorrah-Randall apartment complex.
Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter technology, which can alert police within 45 seconds when a gun is fired.
The technology relies on acoustic monitors that are essentially high-powered, sensitive microphone stations. If three of those microphones hear a sound like gunfire, the system can detect the sound’s location and send it to the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia police began using ShotSpotter more than a year ago to help reduce the amount of time it takes officers to respond to gunfire in the city.
The man hurt in Saturday night’s north Columbia shooting was found alert with an upper body injury, police said. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, police were “gathering suspect info,” the department said in a tweet.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
