The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

One person injured in Saturday night shooting in Columbia

Columbia, S.C.

A man was injured by a bullet fired Saturday night in Columbia.

Police are searching for details about the shooting that happened in the 5700 block of North Main Street, near the Dorrah-Randall apartment complex.

Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter technology, which can alert police within 45 seconds when a gun is fired.

The technology relies on acoustic monitors that are essentially high-powered, sensitive microphone stations. If three of those microphones hear a sound like gunfire, the system can detect the sound’s location and send it to the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia police began using ShotSpotter more than a year ago to help reduce the amount of time it takes officers to respond to gunfire in the city.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man hurt in Saturday night’s north Columbia shooting was found alert with an upper body injury, police said. As of 10 p.m. Saturday, police were “gathering suspect info,” the department said in a tweet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis
Sarah Ellis covers Columbia and Richland County for The State. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she has made South Carolina’s capital her home for the past decade. Since 2014, her work at The State has earned multiple awards from the S.C. Press Association, including best Short Story. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service