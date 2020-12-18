Richland County Council member indicted on 24 charges, AG’s office says

Richland County Council member Dalhi Myers has been indicted on 24 charges that include misconduct in office, use of official position for personal gain, embezzlement, drawing and uttering a fraudulent check, and use of campaign funds for personal expenses.

On Friday, the state Attorney General’s Office announced that the state grand jury issued the indictments Thursday. If convicted on all charges, she could be sentenced to more than five years in jail.

Myers has served on county council since 2016. She lost her primary bid in June after a run off. Her term expires in 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back.