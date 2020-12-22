One teen killed, another hospitalized after shooting, Richland County deputies say

One teenager was killed and another was hospitalized following a Monday night shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Shagbark Avenue, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Tuesday. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of Lower Richland Boulevard and Padgett Road.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old who was shot in the lower body, and he was rushed to an area hospital, according to the release.

Further information on his condition was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

Shortly after responding to the shooting, deputies learned a 17-year-old who had been shot was dropped off by a citizen at Prisma Health Richland, where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the 17-year-old after performing an autopsy and notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the gunfire, the sheriff’s department said. The shooting is considered an isolated incident, according to the release.

There was no word on how, or if, the teens knew each other, or how many people were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

