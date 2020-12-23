Man found behind wheel of crashed car had been shot, Richland County deputies say

A man who was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a building had been fatally shot, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Richland County EMS and members of the Columbia Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a building at 1327 Broad River Road, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with Bush River Road in Columbia.

When they arrived, the first responders found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man after performing an autopsy and notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is the second fatal shooting in Richland County in little more than a day after a 17-year-old was killed Monday night.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Shagbark Ave., where they found a 16-year-old who was shot in the lower body, and he was rushed to an area hospital.

Shortly after responding to the shooting, deputies learned a 17-year-old who had been shot was dropped off by a citizen at Prisma Health Richland, where he died.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.