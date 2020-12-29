Human remains found in the woods in Columbia, police say

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the woods, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

A person discovered the remains Monday in a wooded area in the 700 block of South Beltline Boulevard, police said in a news release. That’s a residential area in Rosewood that’s close to Woodland Terrace Apartments as well as Shandon Crossing, which is about three miles from Devine Street and the Five Points area.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts believes the remains are of a male, according to the release.

Information on how long the remains might have been in the wooded area, and what was specifically found, was not made available.

An anthropologist will assist the coroner in performing a forensic exam scheduled for Wednesday, police said. That will help determine additional information, including the person’s cause of death, according to the release.

There was no word if the exam would help determine the person’s age and identity.

Police and the coroner’s office continue to process the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

