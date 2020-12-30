Driver charged with DUI after crashing into patrol vehicle, Lexington police say

A woman was arrested after her car crashed into a patrol vehicle on Wednesday morning, the Lexington Police Department said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 7:45 a.m., department spokesman Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told The State.

The woman, who was behind the wheel of an Infiniti sedan, merged into the lane where the officer was driving and hit the department SUV, police said. She was charged with DUI involving drugs, according to Mortenson.

An outbound lane on U.S. 1/East Main Street, near Swartz Road, was blocked following the crash, creating delays for drivers on the morning commute. That’s near the Lexington Oaks apartment complex, about a half mile from the Old Mill Brew Pub.

Police asked drivers who could not find an alternative route to be aware of emergency personnel working in the road. At about 9:30 a.m., the road was cleared, police said.

No injuries were reported by police.

Pictures from the scene show significant front-end damage to the passenger side of the Infiniti, but minor damage to the police department SUV.

The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

