Lexington man behind bars on several drug and gun charges, sheriff’s department says

A Lexington man is locked up on multiple drug and weapons charges, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Donny Morton Zimbro was arrested Tuesday at a home in 300 block of Sandspur Road in Pelion, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

When deputies went to serve the 50-year-old Lexington resident with an outstanding arrest warrant, they saw drugs and a gun out in the open, according to the release.

“Investigators got a search warrant for the home and later found more drugs,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “They also recovered items used to measure and package drugs for sale.”

Zimbro was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, trafficking meth, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

His bond was set at a combined $20,270 on six of the charges, but was denied on the count of trafficking meth, according to jail records. Zimbro remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Zimbro has a previous criminal history, and still faces pending charges from a multiple incidents in 2019. Lexington County court records show he was charged with operating a chop shop and multiple counts of drug possession following a July arrest, and later was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking meth, as well as failure to stop for a blue light after being taken into custody in October.

