Coroner’s office identifies Lower Richland teen who was fatally shot

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old who was killed after a Thursday shooting in Lower Richland.

Ryan Knight died from a gun shot to the upper body after being briefly hospitalized, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Horrell Hill Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened less than a mile from Hopkins Elementary School in a community off Lower Richland Boulevard in the Hopkins area southeast of Columbia.

Authorities have not announce an arrest, saying they are investigating and will release details when the sheriff’s department learns more.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers.

Sammy Fretwell contributed to this story.