Columbia police investigating shooting at downtown park, man injured

A man was injured and taken to the hospital Friday after being shot in Columbia’s Finlay Park.

Columbia Police Department reported a man was shot about 5 p.m. Friday near the stage on the park’s south side, near the corner of Taylor and Assembly streets.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he underwent surgery, the department said.

Police detained another man at the park as part of the investigation. As of Saturday morning, the police department has not announced any charges.

Police have not said the condition of the man who was shot nor a possible motive.

