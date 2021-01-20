Trump’s final pardons include clemency for four from South Carolina

Among his final acts before leaving the White House, President Donald Trump issued a series of pardons Tuesday that included clemency for four people with South Carolina ties..

Three were pardoned and the fourth received a commuted sentence.

Carl Andrew Boggs, David Rowland, and Brian McSwain were pardoned by the president, while Monstsho Eugene Vernon’s sentence was commuted, according to the White House.

In 2013, Boggs pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy involving a paving company. Since his release, the Waxhaw man rebuilt his company, employed hundreds of people, and dedicated time and money to his community, according to the White House.

Boggs’ pardon was supported by South Carolina Department of Transportation Chairman Tony Cox.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joined two former U.S. Attorneys and former law enforcement officers in supporting McSwain’s pardon, the White House said.

McSwain was convicted of a drug crime in the early 1990s and served an 18-month prison sentence, according to the White House. Since then, McSwain has been employed but was passed over for several promotion opportunities due to his felony conviction, the White House said.

Graham, a Republican, also supported the pardon for Rowland, who received a two-year probation sentence for a violation of the Clean Air Act. Rowland agreed to remove asbestos from an elementary school after his asbestos removal license had lapsed, according to the White House.

Rowland completed the work in compliance with all other regulations, but accepted responsibility for the violation, was remorseful, and completed community service, the White House said.

After being convicted of committing a string of armed bank robberies in Greenville, Vernon has served more than 19 years in prison, according to the White House. During his prison sentence, evidence showed Vernon carried BB guns, rather than genuine firearms, in many of the bank robberies, according to the White House.

In prison, Vernon has worked steadily, programmed well, and recovered from a bout of cancer, and the White House said the commutation of his sentence was supported by acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

In another executive move, Trump commuted the sentence of rapper Kodak Black, who is serving time in prison after a conviction on gun charges. In an unrelated case in South Carolina, Kodak Black, who was born named Dieuson Octave before changing it to Bill K. Kapri, is facing a charge of raping a high school student.

Because that first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge is a state crime, the star hip hop musician from Florida was not eligible for a presidential pardon from Trump, and that count from a 2016 arrest is still pending.

Prior to Tuesday’s actions, Trump had pardoned one other person from South Carolina.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon to Otis Gordon, who was convicted on a charge of selling, distributing, or dispensing a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney. Gordon was guilty of possessing four kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute, court records show.

Gordon was sentenced to 85 or 86 months in prison and four years of supervised release on January 11, 1993, according to the U.S. Attorney.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott supported the pardon for Gordon, who has become a pastor and mentors at-risk kids, the Statesville Record & Landmark of North Carolina reported.