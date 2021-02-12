One person dead after four-vehicle collision near Sumter

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead after a four-vehicle collision at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Sumter County, two miles east of Sumter, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 2000 Chevy Silverado lost control while going east on U.S. Route 378 near U.S. Route 76. The vehicle crossed a raised cement median and sideswiped a 2016 Ford F-150 going west.

Highway Patrol said the Silverado twisted and was broadsided by a 2017 Ford F-550 going west on Route 378, which caused a tire from the Silverado to come off. The tire then hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan going east on the road.

The driver of the Silverado was ejected from the vehicle and died, the highway patrol said. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the driver.

Drivers in the other vehicle were wearing their seatbelts, highway patrol said. The driver of the Ford F-550 was taken to a hospital.