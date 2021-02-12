Columbia police charge man they say robbed Facebook sellers at gunpoint

The Columbia Police Department charged a 20-year-old man who police said pretended to be interested in buying items posted for sale on Facebook’s store before robbing the sellers at gunpoint on three occasions.

Elijah Webb has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to police.

In each of the three occasions, Webb pretended to be interested in buying items for sale posted in the Facebook store, police said.

Police said the first robbery took place on Nov. 20 at the Latimer Manor Apartments when Webb stole clothing, a wallet and cell phone from the female victim at gunpoint.

On Nov. 27, police said Webb stole a pair of basketball shoes, a wallet, phone and car keys from a male victim at gunpoint at the Latimer Manor Apartments.

Police said on Jan. 22 on Farrow Road, Webb stole gaming equipment from three people at gunpoint. He then allegedly fired a shot at the would be sellers as they drove away from the scene.

Webb was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.