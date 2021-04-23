Two more charged in October shooting that left 14-year-old dead in the Midlands

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two more people have been arrested in the October shooting death of a 14-year-old in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Ravenell said. “We’re going to keep following each lead until we have everyone in custody who took part or knew about it.”

Police arrested a 17-year-old on a murder charge and 21-year-old Jamarius Singleton, who was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. The 17-year-old is the second teen charged with murder in the case.

Angel Goodwin, 23, was charged earlier this month with conspiracy, and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators found evidence that indicated Goodwin plotted to kill one of the 17-year-old Santee males who took part in the shooting in March, according to a news release.

On October 5, 2020, a 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin died as a result of that shooting while sitting on his porch in Santee, reported WLTX. The names of the juveniles involved in this case have not been released because of their ages.