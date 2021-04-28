Columbia, USC police search for person who sexually assaulted a woman near campus

Police are looking for a person they said sexually assaulted a woman in her home near the University of South Carolina campus. CPD

A man broke into a woman’s house near the University of South Carolina campus in the middle of the night Wednesday and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The Columbia Police Department and University of South Carolina police are searching for the man they said assaulted the woman.

The sexual assault happened at about 4 a.m. at the victim’s off-campus home on the 2000 block of Greene Street, according to police. The victim received medical attention after the assault.

The 2000 block of Greene Street is in Five Points and about a mile from USC’s Horseshoe.

Police put out a photo of the man they believe committed the sexual assault. He’s depicted in a blue shirt with dark colored pants. USC police said the man was 30-40 years old and of medium build.

Police asked anyone with information or tips to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.