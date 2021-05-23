Teen killed and 14 people wounded in shooting at concert, SC police say

A teenager was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a shooting at a Saturday night concert in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said a 14-year-old girl died and 14 people were shot, WCSC reported.

Police said the gunfire erupted at an “unauthorized” outdoor concert late Saturday night, according to WCBD. Information on who performed and who organized the concert was not available.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the area near Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive, per WCIV. That’s in the Ashely Junction area, near U.S. 78 and its connection with Interstate 526 and Interstate 26.

Deckard said a fight broke out near the stage during the concert and escalated to gunfire, according to WCSC.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the girl after notifying her family.

Information on the conditions of the other gunshot victims was not available.

Police said EMS took several victims to area hospitals, where other people who had been hurt in the shooting were already being treated after getting their own rides, WCBD reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. No arrests have been reported by police.

The shooting remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 843-740-2800, or Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.