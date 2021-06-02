Man charged with attempted murder after two people were shot in Columbia, police say

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two people inside their Columbia, S.C. home, police said Wednesday.

Christopher Glover Jr., 42, faces two charges of attempted murder, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly shooting a man and a woman in their house early Tuesday morning, according to a release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Glover came to the home on Shorecrest Drive, which is southeast of I-77 and just off Bluff Road, and started a fight before being kicked out, according to the release. Glover then allegedly tried to force his way back into the house, which turned into a fight. After the woman tried to break up the fight, Glover allegedly shot both of them, causing both to end up in the hospital, according to the release.

Glover was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Tuesday, where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.