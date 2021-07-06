American flags at SC cemetery burned on July 4. They’ll be replaced, congressman vows

A customer discovered the 21 flags lining the drive at Forest Lawn had been set on fire. Provided

On every federal holiday, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina, displays 21 American flags beside the entrance drive.

It’s a moment to pause, reflect on the people who have served the country, who have given their lives to the greater good.

But over the holiday weekend, someone decided otherwise.

The flags were snatched from the ground, assembled into something resembling a star pattern near the chime tower, about 300 feet from the entrance, and set on fire.

At some point the words “seperating (sic) church and state” were written in black paint on the tower.

Someone spray painted the side of the chime tower at Forest Lawn Memorial Park over the July 4 holiday weekend.

“What I don’t understand, in what way does our cemetery relate to Church or State?” Joe Owens, Forest Lawn Memorial Park general manager, said in a statement.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Forest Lawn. The flags were also burned two years ago on July 4. No one was identified as a suspect then or now. The facility’s surveillance system does not include that section of the park.

The cemetery does not have a locked gate. Most cemeteries, including Forest Lawn, close at dusk. Destroying anything in a cemetery is either a felony or misdemeanor depending on the value of the property. Felonies carry up to a 10-year prison sentence.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents the area, announced on Twitter he would replace the flags.

“To the disturbed person who did this: if Old Glory is so triggering to you, why not leave the country? Contact my office, and I will personally assist you with the paperwork needed for you to denounce your citizenship and leave this country,” Duncan tweeted.