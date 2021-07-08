Two men wanted for attempted murder after Midlands shooting, sheriff says

A manhunt is underway for two men after a shooting sent another person to a Midlands hospital, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Van Starling, 43, and Keyon Starling, 38, are wanted on attempted murder charges, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. There was no word if the men are related.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 600 block of Wildwood Lane in Lugoff, according to the release. That’s near U.S. 1/Main Street, about 5 miles from Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

Responding deputies found a person who had been shot twice, the sheriff’s office said.

The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital with what the sheriff’s office called non-life-threatening injuries. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

There is no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the sheriff’s office said the shooting was not random.

“The suspects and victim knew each other,” the sheriff’s office said.

Drugs, bullet shell casings, and blood were found during a search of the scene, but Van and Keyon Starling left before deputies arrived, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.