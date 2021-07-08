Midlands man killed in shooting at mobile home park, coroner says

A Midlands man was fatally shot at a trailer park Wednesday night, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Xavier Ja’von Ballard was shot at about 7:30 p.m., at the American Mobile Home Park, Coroner Robbie Baker said Thursday in a news release. That’s in the 4400 block of Broad Street in Sumter, near Shaw Air Force Base.

The 29-year-old Sumter resident was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he died, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.