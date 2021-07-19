Crime & Courts
Shooting at Columbia apartment leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say
One man was injured in a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex, police said Monday.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter. Further information on his condition was not available.
At about 1:10 p.m., police reported the shooting at North Pointe Estates. The apartment complex is on Ripplemeyer Avenue, not far from the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.
No other injuries were reported.
There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.
No arrests have been reported by police, who are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting, or surveillance video of the area is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
