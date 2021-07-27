$250k meth haul seized, distribution ring uncovered in SC drug bust

The Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit seized $250,000 in methamphetamine from two cars coming into South Carolina from Georgia and uncovered a drug ring operating from a hotel near Woodruff.

The DEU said the ring was attempting to smuggle drugs into Greenville County.

Three people were arrested, the drug enforcement agency announced: Tina Marie Foust, 34; Chris William Bridwell, 39; and Matthew Scott Waters, 34 The drug unit did not announce the hometowns of those arrested or the specific charges. they face.

The agency said it had seized more than 4 pounds of the drug.

The Drug Enforcement Unit was established in 2019 and is composed of all law enforcement agencies in Greenville County. When it was established, officials said it was intended to investigate drug offenses in a holistic way across jurisdictions.