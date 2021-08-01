Crime & Courts

1 dead, 1 arrested in West Columbia shooting, police say

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape Dreamstime via TNS

One person is dead and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting Saturday in West Columbia.

West Columbia police responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 bloock of Osage Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, the police department said in a press release. The location is a block north of Sunset Boulevard near Brookland Baptist Church.

Police say they found one person dead at the scene. An unnamed juvenile was taken into custody on a weapons charge. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service