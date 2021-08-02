Explosion of gun violence in Richland County hurts over a dozen people, deputies say

More than a dozen people were taken to Columbia-area hospitals over the weekend following an outbreak of gun violence, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

In a 10-hour span from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning, four separate shootings were reported by the sheriff’s department. At least 13 people were injured in the unrelated shootings, according to the sheriff’s department.

No shooting deaths were reported by the sheriff’s department. But information on the severity of the multiple injuries was not available.

The first shooting

In the first reported incident, deputies said they were called to the 200 block of Wynette Way around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of Two Notch and Clemson roads.

When they arrived, deputies found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body after an argument turned violent.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but further information on his condition was not available.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or what the argument was about.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the shooting.

The second shooting

It was just before midnight on Saturday when deputies responded to another shots fired call, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Birch Hollow Drive, where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. That’s in Columbia, close to the intersection of Lee and Hard Scrabble roads.

Deputies said the man was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

Witnesses said someone shot from outside the home while several people were inside, according to the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the shooting.

The third shooting

Nine people were injured by gunfire at The Vault, which is a dance studio at 6908 Two Notch Rd., according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in the Dentsville area, near Columbia Place Mall and about a mile from Exit 74 on Interstate 20.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to a shots fired call at the Columbia business.

Deputies found multiple people who had been shot, and the victims were taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they also received reports from hospitals that other victims arrived on their own.

Further information on the shooting victims’ conditions was not available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, and information on a motive for the gunfire was not available. The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

The fourth shooting

Another shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital after being hit by gunfire, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on their conditions was not made available.

Deputies said the shooting was at 224 Oneil Court, which is a strip mall in Columbia near the junction of Two Notch Road and Exit 74 on Interstate 20.

Responding deputies found the man and woman were both shot in the upper body.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who has information about any of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.