Half a million dollars in cocaine seized, 12 arrested in SC drug investigation

M. Rhett DeHart was named acting United States Attorney for South Carolina. U.S. Attorney's Office

Twelve people were arrested in what federal agents are calling the largest drug trafficking operation ever uncovered in Anderson.

Seized in the operation were about 15 kilograms of cocaine — street value half a million dollars — 5 ounces of heroin, 18 pounds of marijuana, 10 guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, $245,000 in cash and three cars.

The bust was made after an extended investigation by a team of 130 federal, state and local law enforcement, acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett Dehart said in an announcement Wednesday.

The arrests were made last Thursday.

“These defendants have been charged with distributing a variety of illegal drugs, and while doing so, protecting their ill-gotten gain with weapons,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

“The 34-count indictment charges the defendants with various drug trafficking and firearms-related offenses that include: drug trafficking conspiracy; possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine; maintaining a stash house; felon in possession of firearm and ammunition; and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking,” DeHart’s announcement said

Arrested were Dillinger Maston Bolden, who is known as Nuke, 40; Roosevelt Lavar Cousar, 44; Terrance Antonio Martin, 34; Kadarrius Ahmad Brownlee, 23; Terrance Jarel Goss, 32; Darius Tyvone Sadler, 29; Christopher Reese Bell, 36; Renardo Lakeith Reed, 38; Montez Obrien Hatten, 32; Elysia Nicole Scott, 32; Tyrone Terrell Dubose, 51; all of Anderson of Anderson; Daiquon Jermaine Smith, 26, of Spartanburg and Desmond Laquan Muller, 32, of Columbia.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation were the Greenville Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Anderson Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.