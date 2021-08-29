South Carolina woman charged with murder after teenager dies, police say

A South Carolina teenager died two days after she was shot, and a charge against the accused shooter has been upgraded to murder, the Greenwood Police Department said.

Dixie Pauline Derrick died Saturday at Self Regional Healthcare, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said. The 19-year-old Greenwood resident was admitted to the hospital after she was shot on Aug. 26, according to Cox.

The teen was shot by 30-year-old Clinton resident Keela Rochelle Stoudemire, according to police.

In addition to the murder charge, upgraded from attempted murder, police said Stoudemire is also facing one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said an argument at the Twin Oaks Apartments parking lot escalated when a handgun was pulled and fired, hitting Derrick in the head, the Index-Journal reported.

There was no word on what the argument was about, but police said Derrick and Stoudemire had other conflicts prior to the shooting, according to the Index-Journal.

No other injuries were reported by police, who said there was no ongoing threat to the public after Stoudemire was arrested.

Despite the arrest, the shooting continues to be investigated by police and the coroner’s office.