Irmo police officers narrowly avoid being hit while assisting motorist, chief says

Two Irmo police officers narrowly escaped being hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist overnight, according to the town’s chief.

An officer had stopped to help the motorist on Broad River Road near I-26. Another Irmo officer was assisting when a car headed straight for them, according to a statement from the police department. The assisting officer yelled to his partner that the car was coming toward them and both were able to jumped out of the way.

The car crashed into one of the Irmo police vehicles but no one was injured, according to Chief Bobby Dale.

“We are very fortunate not to be waking up to an avoidable tragedy,” he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called and investigated the collision. The patrol charged the driver who crashed into the police car with driving under the influence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“With advanced technology, ride sharing, and other transportation alternatives to driving impaired, this type of incident is very avoidable,” Dale said.